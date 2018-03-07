Rape Roko campaign: DCW chief Swati Maliwal held while marching towards Parliament, let off

Maliwal was among 40 others who were marching towards the Parliament. (File Photo) Maliwal was among 40 others who were marching towards the Parliament. (File Photo)

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal was detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday afternoon while she was on her way to the Parliament to handover letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of #RapeRoko campaign. However, she was let off soon after. Maliwal was among 40 others who were marching towards the Parliament, where the Budget session is going on, and were detained from Rajpath.

Members of DCW claimed that “Maliwal was hurt while being detained by the police”. Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma told The Indian Express, “Due to the Parliament session, Section 144 has been imposed in New Delhi district. Therefore, the protest was not allowed and they were detained.” Maliwal and other protesters were taken to Mandir Marg police station and some have also been taken to Parliament Street police station. Maliwal is presently being escorted to the Prime Minister’s Office by Delhi police officials to handover her petition

After the alleged rape of an eight-month-old baby in Delhi in January, Maliwal started the #RapeRoko movement, wherein along with her team, she visited police stations, railway stations and other public areas at night to inspect safety provisions. She hasn’t gone back home for a month.

In the last month, DCW claims to have collected lakhs of letters “demanding strong punishment against rapists of children within six months”. Earlier in the day, Maliwal met Shatrughan Sinha, who too lent his support to the #RapeRoko movement.

