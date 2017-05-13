Rape of 17-yr-old: Cops file FIR after metropolitan magistrate intervenes

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

EVEN FOUR days after receiving a letter from the secretary of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), Delhi Police did not register an FIR against a man who had allegedly been raping his 17-year-old daughter for the past seven years. An FIR was finally registered on May 9 after the intervention of Metropolitan Magistrate Sunil Kumar, to whom the DSLSA had written to.

When police initially refused to file an FIR, DSLSA secretary Dhirendra Rana on May 9 wrote to MM Sunil Kumar — under whose jurisdiction the Bhalswa Dairy police station falls— informing him of the issue. MM Kumar, in turn, directed the special commissioner of police (Law & Order, northern rage) S B K Singh to register an FIR immediately and to conduct an inquiry against the policeman who did not register the FIR.

The MM also directed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to file an action taken report on the issue within a week. Later in the evening on May 9, Delhi Police registered an FIR in the case.

The incident came to light when the 17-year-old girl, a student of Class VIII at a government school in Bhalswa Dairy, told Licenced Associate Counsellor (LAC) Pushpanjali Gupta, during a counselling session on May 5, that her father had been raping her for the past seven years.

“Gupta took the victim to the Bhalswa Dairy police station. But police did not file an FIR and sent the victim back home to her father. The victim used to stay alone with her father because her mother stays in their native village. The girl also said that when she told her mother of the problem, she confronted her husband who beat her up. Gupta informed Rana about the matter, who also visited the school and met the victim,” a senior police officer said.

Rana then wrote to the SHO of Bhalswa Dairy police station, asking him to register an FIR. However no FIR was registered. “Rana then wrote to MM Kumar and Additional Sessions Judge (north) Gautam Manan about the incident,” the officer added.

Police finally took action after MM Kumar issued an order to Special CP Singh and DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere, asking them to lodge an FIR immediately.

“In the present case, gross violation of all legal principles and laws have been made by police officers of Bhalswa Dairy police station. They have shown utter disregard to the rule of law. Four days had passed after the matter was reported to the SHO concerned, but no action was taken and no medical examination was conducted. It seems they had taken this serious offence lightly and irresponsibly,” MM Kumar stated in his order, written on May 9.

MM Kumar later directed the senior police officer to take necessary action for the protection of the girl. He also asked police to take stringent action against the SHO and the Investigating Officer for their inaction.

Explaining the reason behind the delay of an FIR, DCP Dumbere told The Indian Express that the victim was initially not ready file a complaint against her father. “I personally met the victim and she refused to file a complaint. But, now, we registered an FIR on May 9 following the court direction and started our probe. We have also ordered the vigilance branch to probe the role of police personnel,” he said.

