Rape in Delhi school: SDM report identifies ‘major lapses’ in school functioning

The SDM of Vivek Vihar has identified “major lapses” in the functioning of a private school in Gandhi Nagar area, where a 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon recently, the Delhi government said on Monday. According to the government, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), in the report, said “unhindered access” was given to the accused to all parts of school. After the September 9 incident, the Delhi government had ordered a magisterial probe into the alleged rape of the girl on the premises of the civic body-recognised school.

The report, which was submitted to Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, has been forward to Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia for further course of action. “The accused was working for the school, though formal appointment letter does not appear to have been issued by the school.

“The movement of the accused and other such non-teaching employees was required to be restricted so that they does not have any contact with the school children,” the government said in a statement quoting the probe report. It also stated the nursery classroom where the incident allegedly took place, should have been locked after the class, adding that the unlocked pitch-dark classroom facilitated the accused in his nefarious intentions.

“Non-coverage of the whole school building under CCTV cameras reduced the deterrence effect. The accused had been working in the school for almost two and half years without undergoing any kind of verification and background check by the school authorities/police,” the statement said. Last week, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police after Health Minister Satyendar Jain had requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal for the same. The accused has already been arrested.

According to government, the magisterial probe report said the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has not taken any action against the school for undertaking classes in “un-recognised areas” of the building. “The last safety audit conducted by the school inspector of EDMC was in December last year. However, the Safety Audit Report does not have any parameters with regard to the police verification of employees, installation of CCTV cameras, entry/exit restrictions for unauthorised people etc,” it stated.

