Rape cases being used for personal vendetta: Court

Letting off accused in three separate cases of alleged rape after complaints were found to be “false”, a fast-track court set up to look into cases of sexual offences Monday observed, “Many of the cases being reported are by those women who have consensual physical relationship. When the relationship breaks, the woman uses the law as a weapon for personal vendetta…”

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjiv Jain has, in three separate judgments between December 24 and January 3, let off accused after the alleged victims of rape admitted that the relationships were indeed consensual.

“I am conscious of the legal proposition that conviction in such cases can be made on the testimony of the prosecutrix, even without any medical corroboration. But if there are circumstances, which cast doubts in the mind of the court about its veracity, then it is not safe to rely on the uncorroborated version,” observed the court.