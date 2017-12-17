Woman hacked to death in Delhi: Accused arrested with help of CCTV footage

The victim, Silky, with her husband, Lalit Jain The victim, Silky, with her husband, Lalit Jain

A day after police arrested a man and four of his family members for murdering his wife and dumping her body in Mussoorie, police said CCTV footage from the day of the murder had helped them crack the case.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said Lalit Jain (36), his father Ved Prakash, brother Kamal, sister-in-law Swati and brother-in-law Nayan were arrested in connection with the crime.

Police said Lalit had started planning the murder four months ago. “On December 3, the accused strangled his wife, Silky Jain, while she was sleeping at their home in Rani Bagh. He then smashed her head and face several times with a hammer, so that no one could identity her. He then called his family. They put the body in a sack and drove to Mussoorie. However, they were caught in the act by a CCTV camera in the area,” a police source said.

During investigation, police also found that while Lalit had filed a missing person complaint on December 11, the footage was from eight days ago.

A team led by inspector Praveen Alhalwat and Laxmi Narayan, under the supervision of Raja Banthia, visited Lalit’s home and found them whitewashing the house.

They also found empty phenyl bottles. “Suspicious, the team questioned Lalit, who later confessed to the crime,” the source said.

