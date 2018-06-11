Jama Masjid within reach, Shias, Sunnis hold joint iftar

Iftar was held at a hotel overlooking the Jama Masjid. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Iftar was held at a hotel overlooking the Jama Masjid. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

In a moment of unity, Muslims from the Shia and Sunni sects came together on Sunday at a rooftop hotel overlooking the Jama Masjid to offer namaz together at a joint iftar. The event came in the backdrop of a purported fatwa issued by the Darul Uloom Deoband, prohibiting Sunni Muslims from eating with Shias.

Among the prominent leaders of the sects were historian Rana Safvi, Shia cleric Maulana Jinan Asghar, Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam and photographer Ram Rahman.

Safvi said the iftar was also unique because men and women prayed together. “We should all be united at times like these, irrespective of our sects and faiths. It’s also important to understand what a fatwa means — it’s always in response to somebody’s query or question and is not applicable on everyone,” she said. The joint iftar was held despite the time difference in breaking of the fast. At 7.18 pm, the Sunnis broke their roza with bananas, dates and sherbet. Eight minutes later, the Shias too broke their fast. A joint namaz was then led by Asghar who said that “while the Muslim community is realising that unity is essential in these times, there are attempts by some to break it”.

