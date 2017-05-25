Rams autorickshaw, e-rickshaws before coming to a stop: 2 dead as DTC driver loses control

The DTC bus and the autorickshaw at Model Town, Wednesday. PTI The DTC bus and the autorickshaw at Model Town, Wednesday. PTI

Two persons, including a Class X student, died and three others were injured after they were mowed down by a DTC bus which lost control in northwest Delhi’s Model Town Wednesday afternoon. The bus first hit an auto, then rammed into two e-rickshaws and another bus before coming to a halt.

Police suspect the tyre of the bus burst, due to which the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The incident took place around noon, when the DTC low-floor bus plying on route 901 between Ajmeri Gate and Mongolpuri was crossing Azadpur. As the bus reached the Azadpur metro station, the driver lost control. Sources, however, said the e-rickshaws that the bus rammed into were coming from the wrong side.

An eyewitness, Nitish Kumar, a water hawker outside the Metro station, told The Indian Express that the bus dragged all the three vehicles for a few metres. The front tyre of the bus was punctured and the bus was leaning on one side, he claimed.

“Many were trapped under the bus. A child who was in his school uniform was crushed under the wheels while two others were severely injured. With the help of the some passersby, we pulled out the injured people from under the vehicle and sent them to hospitals,” said Kumar.

Five people —Sparsh (15), a Class X student; Devender (45), Shahrukh (28), the e-rickshaw drivers; Achar Singh (35) and Tarun Kumar (32), passengers on board the e-rickshaws — were rushed to separate hospitals, where doctors declared Sparsh and Devender brought dead.

Police said Shahrukh and Tarun were discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment while Achar is recuperating at Sushrut Trauma Centre.

DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere told The Indian Express that they have impounded the bus and lodged a case under sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code at Model Town Police Station. “We have also arrested the bus driver, 55-year-old Ranveer Singh,” he said.

A police officer said that due to the sudden break and jerk, bus doors had got stuck. Locals had to break open the windows of the bus to pull out passengers who were stuck inside.

