Rampage in Gurgaon mall, police probe link

Unidentified miscreants, armed with sticks and rods, went on a rampage in Gurgaon Monday evening, vandalising a bus as well as multiple outlets in a mall located on Sohna road.

According to police, the first incident took place at 6.30 pm near Narsinghpur village where a private bus was damaged. On whether the culprits were members of the Rajput Karni Sena, Inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of the Sector 37 police station, said: “The men had fled the scene by the time we reached the spot. We are registering a case in the matter. It is too early to say who they were.”

“In the second incident, 15-16 masked men, armed with hockey sticks, entered Raheja Mall around 7.15 pm. They vandalised a Burger King and a Pizza Hut outlet, before rushing into Carnival cinemas and inflicting damage to property,” police said.

The Rajput Karni Sena denied its involvement. Jitender Chauhan, national executive member, said, “Our men have not staged any protests today. Our protests have been peaceful.”

