Ramjas violence: Won’t let anti-nationals ride, says Autorickshaw Sangh leader

Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, has threatened that if those responsible for organising the “anti-national” event at Ramjas College are not arrested within a week, the auto and taxi union under him would not allow “anti-national” passengers on their vehicles.

“I have been in this city for the last 35 years and I have never seen such an environment in which people are giving anti-India statements. Such elements first polluted the atmosphere of JNU and are now trying to repeat it in other universities,” Soni said. “We’ll also put posters behind our autos which will read: ‘Deshdrohiyon ko giraftar karo, unko desh se baahar karo’,” he added.