Ramjas violence: Footage of anti-national slogans ‘doctored’

Police submitted before the court that there is “no authentic” source of media content and it “appears that it has been made from antecedent events such as previous speeches of Umar Khalid”. (Express Photo) Police submitted before the court that there is “no authentic” source of media content and it “appears that it has been made from antecedent events such as previous speeches of Umar Khalid”. (Express Photo)

Filing its action taken report (ATR) on the violence at Ramjas college before a Metropolitan Magistrate (MM), the Delhi Police said video footage of the alleged “anti-national slogans” raised on campus in February is “not clear” and looks “apparently doctored”. The nine-page report, signed by the Joint CP (crime), stated, “The footage is not clear… as the same has been obtained from unknown social network and media websites, and apparently looks doctored. Hence, in order to establish the same, requests have been sent to different electronic media sources to provide un-edited/raw footage of the incident.”

In February, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad (ABVP) had filed a complaint alleging that teachers and students of the college had raised “anti-national slogans”, after they were forced to cancel a seminar on ‘Cultures of Protest’ following opposition over invites to Jawaharlal Nehru University students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid. A petition was also filed by advocate Vivek Garg, the complainant, who sought registering of an FIR on the alleged anti-national sloganeering. He had also given footage of the same to police.

Police submitted before the court that there is “no authentic” source of media content and it “appears that it has been made from antecedent events such as previous speeches of Umar Khalid”. “The footage shall be submitted for scrutiny of forensic labs in due course,” the report said. Police, in its report, also said efforts are being made to identify those involved in the protest as the footage – even if assumed to be “not doctored or falsified” – does not reveal their “true and accurate” identity.

“Sincere efforts are being undertaken to identify the culprits and fasten culpability on the same,” the report said. Police said they have requested students and the general public to give statements and provide any evidence available with them – video/audio recording — to identify the unknown accused persons. According to the report, notices have been sent to the Principal, Ramjas College, to provide footage of the CCTV installed in the college, or video recording conducted by the college administration.

Last month, the court had pulled up police for “not filing” an ATR on the complaint despite several reminders. Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhohtra asked police to “expedite” the inquiry. On February 21 and 22, clashed erupted on the college campus between ABVP members and students after college authorities withdrew the invitation to Khalid, who was booked for sedition last year, and Shehla Rashid to address the seminar. Women protesters were allegedly manhandled by police.

‘Panel looking into AISA and AVBP’s complaints’

Delhi Police Thursday informed the court it was examining students and teachers to identify the “numerous allegations” pertaining to clashes at Ramjas College in February this year between ABVP and Left groups such as AISA. Police said a total of 45 complaints were received — eight from ABVP supporters and 37 from AISA supporters — ranging from allegations of sedition, criminal conspiracy and mishandling of women protesters and activists, among others, by police.

It added that an inquiry committee was constituted under Joint CP Crime, DCP Vigilance and DCP SPUWAC (Special Police Unit for Women and Children). Police submitted to the court that the committee has been entrusted with enormous task of scrutinising a huge number of complaints in an “exhaustive and circumspect” manner, which requires “considerable amount of time to culminate in cogent results”.

It added that the report on all complaints will be out in sometime. “… The inquiry has reached its threshold and the report is in its final stage,” police said, adding that the complaints warranted a “thorough and impartial inquiry” into the facts of the case. In its report, police also stated that in order to prevent such incidents in the future and to curb the same in the “nascent stage”, senior police officers — including women officers — are to continuously “remain present” in the Maurice Nagar police station area to ensure “constant vigilance” over North Campus.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App