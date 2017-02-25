Ramjas violence: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, says female protesters were molested

Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed attacks on Ramjas students and Left-affiliated AISA and protests by the RSS-backed ABVP. Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed attacks on Ramjas students and Left-affiliated AISA and protests by the RSS-backed ABVP.

Two days after the Ramjas College incident, the Delhi Commission for Women on Saturday issued a notice to Delhi Police asking who ordered the lathi-charge against the protesting students. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also said that the policemen attacking female protesters in DU could be charged for molestation and that severe punishment was needed. “Policemen attacking female protesters in DU may amount to molestation; severe punishment needed,” she told news agency ANI.

Maliwal also tweeted saying that she was shocked that police was now openly molesting the protesters and it was shameful that those who were supposed to protect had turned into violators. “Was part of several protests. Been lathi charged but never touched by police. Cops turning into goons now. Molesting protesters openly (sic),” she said, also urging for an independent high level inquiry in the matter. “Revolting that cops pinch n punched girls. Shame that protectors turned violators. Need a high level independent enquiry into the incident.”

Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed attacks on students, the Left-affiliated AISA and protests by the RSS-backed ABVP against an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on ‘Culture of Protests’. The seminar was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP. The Delhi Police has acknowledged “unprofessional” conduct on the part of some of its personnel during the clash and suspended three policemen.

