Ramjas student dead, two injured in Burari hit-and-run

A 19-year-old Delhi University student died and two others, including a Delhi Police constable, were injured in an accident in north Delhi’s Burari, Friday. Police said an Alto car, reportedly being driven in a “rash manner”, first hit the constable before ramming the Ramjas College student, who died. Another third-year student from the same college was injured. The occupant of the car fled the spot and is yet to be arrested. Police said the victim, Kapil Ratnu, hailed from Jaisalmer and was a first-year student. College authorities said Kapil was pursuing a BA Programme course.

After Kapil’s post-mortem, his parents came from Jaisalmer and claimed the body, college authorities said. Additional DCP (north) Harendra Singh said a PCR call was received at 10.40 am at Maurice Nagar police station. A team reached the spot and the victims were rushed to a hospital, where Kapil was declared brought dead. “The car first hit constable Mukesh before running into Kapil. It then hit another pedestrian, Jagriti, a third-year student of Political Science at Ramjas College,” the officer said. Jagriti has been shifted to the trauma centre, police said, adding that she as well as the constable are out of danger. Ramjas College organised a condolence meeting for Kapil. “It is a very tragic incident. We will hold another condolence meet on Monday,” said P C Tulsian, the officiating principal.

Police said they are trying to ascertain the accused’s whereabouts and are looking into CCTV footage. Investigation revealed that the registered owner of the car is a Kalyan Bagh resident. “Now that we have his identity, we will be able to track down the accused soon,” Singh said.

