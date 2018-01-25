Ramjas College: Staff, students want officiating principal gone over graft allegations

Ramjas College in Delhi (File) Ramjas College in Delhi (File)

Students, teachers and non-teaching staff of Delhi University’s Ramjas College have decided to launch an indefinite strike in the college from Thursday, demanding removal of the officiating principal P C Tulsiyan. Tulsiyan has been accused of financial discrepancy, wherein he allegedly misused students’ fund to pay employees not on the college rolls. The staff association had constituted a committee to look into the allegations of corruption against Tulsiyan on January 15.

In a meeting held Wednesday, the staff association passed a unanimous resolution to launch a peaceful agitation against Tulsiyan till the DU Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi, removes him from his office and initiates appropriate “legal measures for his misdeeds and corruption”.

The minutes of the meeting state that the committee found the allegations to be true. “While all non-teaching staff mark bio-metric attendance, two staff attached to Dr P C Tulsiyan mark their attendance manually. Those two staff, namely Ram Nath and Amit Kumar, work as his personal staff. It is to be noted they are not employees of the college. But, they draw a monthly salary of Rs 15,800 and Rs 11,000 per month from the students fund.”

Another allegation levelled at Tulsiyan is that he allegedly employed a large number of staff on contractual basis, who also draw their salaries from the students’ fund, with virtually no work. Further, it has been alleged that Tulsiyan has been denying the long-standing demand of auditing the students’ fund, between 2013-17, by the CAG.

In June last year, the college had witnessed an uproar after the student fee was hiked by 25 per cent. The staff council had alleged then that the fee hike was a result of the students’ fund being used for the college’s centennial celebration in 2016.

“The house has assessed the overall situation and noted with serious concern that the college has turned out to be a breeding ground of corruption, malfeasance, indiscipline and turmoil,” said Surender Singh, president of the staff association.

Tulsiyan is among the candidates being considered for the post of permanent principal at the college. He did not respond to calls and messages.

