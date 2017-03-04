Ramjas row: Venkateswara College decides to postpone all March events

Aftershocks of the Ramjas College violence continued to be felt in Delhi University with Sri Venkateswara College issuing a notice on March 1, postponing all events scheduled for March. Protests have gripped both the North and South campuses of DU since February 22, after ABVP and Left organisations clashed at Ramjas College over an invitation extended to JNU student Umar Khalid to speak at a seminar. Post the clashes, Venkateswara College Union President Vinayak Sharma was arrested and released on bail for assaulting AISA activists.

In the notice, which was circulated in a faculty WhatsApp group, Principal P Hemalatha Reddy wrote, “This is for information of all concerned that all the functions/seminars etc scheduled in the month of March shall stand postponed till further notice. All concerned are to note for necessary compliance, accordingly (sic).”

While the notice did not mention the reason for the move, a faculty member said the decision was taken to “avoid trouble”. “Yesterday, we had a meeting with the principal. I asked her about it. She said that she wants to avoid trouble,” said Abhijit Kundu, a faculty member from the Sociology department.

He said there was “palpable uneasiness” in the college after a video of the union president, being “violent and unruly”, went viral and other students started protesting.

Mohammad Kamran, a student, said the notice came on the same day that a protest gathering of about 50 students took place inside the college, condemning the union president’s behaviour.

Reddy refused to reveal why the notice was issued, but argued that “three gatherings were organised in the college” on Friday.