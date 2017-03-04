Ramjas row: NSUI slams ABVP over posters

The lone NSUI member in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), joint secretary Mohit Garid, on Friday hit out at the ABVP for putting up hoardings and placards of mutilated bodies across North Campus. Arguing that the posters, put up in the name of DUSU, were “criminal” since he had not been consulted, Garid demanded that the ABVP be banned on campus. He has expressed his concerns to the DU V-C and also filed a police complaint. The top three posts of DUSU are held by ABVP members. On Thursday, they had put up posters of political killings in Kerala allegedly by Communists, and held similar placards during their ‘Save DU’ march.

“An atmosphere of fear has been created due to these posters. Students are afraid to come to college and the academic atmosphere is getting vitiated. What is the need to put up such images? I want to clarify that we are not supporting those who shouted anti-India slogans. Law should look into that. The ABVP cannot take law in its own hands,” he said.

In his letter to the V-C, Garid wrote, “During the march, they have used placards that are inciting in nature. These have been attributed to ABVP & DUSU. As the joint secretary of DUSU, I disown them. The ABVP needs to understand that they do not own DUSU and it is criminal to use the name of the students’ union when it is not the view of the entire union.”

“I request you to direct the removal of these posters immediately. I also demand a ban on the ABVP on campus…,” he added.

The ABVP defended the posters and said it is important to show people the “real face of Communists”. ABVP members Friday also met L-G Anil Baijal and submitted a memorandum over alleged “anti-national activities” in DU and JNU.