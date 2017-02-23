Ramjas college violence: After day of protests, night of fear on campus

Police personnel at North Campus, where clashes were witnessed between different student groups. Renuka Puri Police personnel at North Campus, where clashes were witnessed between different student groups. Renuka Puri

Wednesday’s violence at Delhi University culminated in an atmosphere of fear and unease at north campus. Students who were part of the protest against ABVP have been getting messages from friends and teachers, warning them to stay indoors — and stay safe.

Utkarsh Bhardwaj, a student at PGDAV College, alleged that after the protest was over, he was slapped by three men on a bike outside Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station. “A policeman chased them away. I was too scared to go back to file a complaint,” he said.

There were several unconfirmed reports of students from various colleges being beaten up in their accommodations and on public transport.

A message doing the rounds read: “Midnight raids being planned on a lot of people. People in PGs should hopefully be safe, especially females. But the males, if you can evacuate the campus, do so right now. Don’t stay on campus if you were involved in protests yesterday and today.”

A number of teachers and students said there was an atmosphere of fear on the entire campus, with some ABVP members allegedly threatening teachers. “There is panic amongst students as ABVP members go on searching PGs and hostels to single out protesting students,” said Kawalpreet Kaur, AISA president.

ABVP, however, rejected all allegations and said that it was not targeting anyone. Members did, however, say that ‘anti-national’ slogans will not be tolerated in Delhi University. Police also denied that any student was being targeted on the campus. “We have also heard about these messages being shared but there is no truth to them. Students are safe,” said DCP North, Jatin Narwal.

“I heard about attacks on students and immediately left to stay with a friend outside campus because I am a known face in these protests. I was threatened during the day as well, so I did not want to take any chances,” said a third-year history student who did not want to be named.

Two groups clashed with each other over JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid being invited for a seminar at Ramjas College. Wednesday’s violence, however, does not seem to be the end of the clash. Students and teachers from several Left organisations have called a protest march outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO to demand action against ABVP members.