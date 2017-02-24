Ramjas college to hold staff meeting on Saturday

AISA students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters. (Source: ANI) AISA students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters. (Source: ANI)

Ramjas College is holding a staff council meeting on Saturday to assess the reasons behind the violence on campus, said principal Rajendra Prasad. “Ramjas teachers, students and management stand together,” he said. A day after students, teachers and journalists were injured in intermittent violence, the discussion on campus is centered around who was responsible. Videos and photographs recorded during violence are being shared on social media.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which has been accused of starting the violence, claimed that seven of its students were beaten up badly and had to get medical attention.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The idea that ABVP members were beating up students, and students from the Left parties were not aggressors, is wrong. Our members were badly beaten up as well,” national media convener Saket Bahuguna said. He also shared a photograph purportedly showing an SFI member beating up an unidentified student.

Members of the All India Students’ Association and Students’ Federation of India, however, shared several videos purportedly showing their members being beaten up, both by police and ABVP members.