Ramjas college requests police presence for four more days, orders inquiry into clashes

Ramjas College, at the epicentre of protests this past week, has ordered an inquiry into incidents of violence committed by students. It has also requested police presence for four more days to ensure there isn’t another flare-up. In a staff council meeting held on Saturday, the entire body expressed support for its teachers, who were accused by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of raising anti-national slogans after the college was forced to cancel its two-day seminar — ‘Cultures of Protest’.

ABVP members, including Ramjas College Students’ Union president Yogith Rathi, had opposed the invitation to JNU student Umar Khalid to speak at the seminar, which was cancelled after the student party’s intervention. Though Khalid never reached the college for the seminar, violence broke out in the college, where students and teachers were beaten up.

The principal of the college, Rajendra Prasad, who retires on Tuesday after helming the college for 32 years, will also address students Monday and reassure them about their safety on campus. An uneasy calm, under strict police vigil, has prevailed in the North Campus over the past three days but starting Monday, protests will ignite once again. The Rashtravadi Shikshak Sangh is planning a dharna at the Arts Faculty on Monday to protest against what they term ‘leftist conspiracies’.

“Rashtravadi Shikshak Sangh condemns the violent incidents that were engineered by those who attempted to provide space and audience to anti-India forces in Delhi University. We believe that after facing a crushing defeat in the recent Academic and Executive council elections, the communists want to disturb the healthy and peaceful academic environment of Delhi University. By providing an academic platform to the anti-India brigade, these forces have insulted this great institution,” a statement issued by the organisation said.

Tuesday will see another protest march, this time by those demanding action against the ABVP. The protesters will assemble outside SGTB Khalsa College. Delhi University authorities, meanwhile, have said that the proctor’s office is looking into the incident. The Human Resource Development Ministry has also asked the university to file a report in the matter.