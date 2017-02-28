Ramjas College brawl: At ‘Tiranga march’, DUSU asks students to give these ‘Communists a fitting reply’

At an ABVP protest last week. Oinam Anand At an ABVP protest last week. Oinam Anand

Stating that “common students” would oppose entry of Communists on campus, the Delhi University Students’ Union Monday held a ‘Tiranga March’ from Ramjas College to Arts Faculty, raising slogans such as “Anti-nationals Bharat chodo”, “Desh mein rehna hoga toh Vande Mataram kehna hoga”. ABVP has three of four seats in DUSU.

The march was held in the wake of the February 22 incident at Ramjas College where clashes broke out between ABVP and AISA members in connection with JNU student Umar Khalid being invited for a seminar.

DUSU president Amit Tanwar said, “If such an incident occurs again… common students will oppose this whole-heartedly and march to Parliament. I urge all of you, that if such an anti-national incident occurs in your college, give these Communists a fitting reply and throw them out.”

DUSU secretary Ankit Sangwan, who was leading the march, said, “This is not JNU and we won’t let this become JNU part 2…” He also launched a scathing attack at the media for saying that the ABVP engaged in violence, and asked who they were to tag people as “intolerant”.