Ram Jethmalani quits as Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel in defamation case

Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani confirmed on Wednesday that he will not be representing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the criminal defamation suit filed against him by Union Minister Arun Jaitley.
“I have quit the case of Arvind Kejriwal. He should release letter which I sent to him,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
The Delhi High Cour on Wednesday is set to begin hearing in the second defamation case filed by Jaitley. The union minister sought Rs 10 crore in additional damages after Jethmalani called him a “crook” during court proceedings in an earlier defamation case. The senior counsel contended that he did not use the objectionable word in his personal capacity, but on instructions from his client, Kejriwal. The charge was, however, refuted by the Delhi chief minister.
Jethmalani said he was quitting because Kejriwal lied about not instructing him. “Reason being he lied that he did not give me instructions, fact is he did,” Jethmaliani told ANI.
On the matter of his legals fee, Jethmalani said: “Fees nahi dega to koi baat nahi, main hazaaron logon ke liye free mein kaam karta hoon. (It’s alright if he doesn’t pay me the fees, I have worked for free for thousands of people.)”
Earlier, Jaitley filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and five of his party members Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai for accusing him of being involved in alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) chief.
- Jul 26, 2017 at 1:41 pmaccha hua RamJet ne quit kiya. Reason - 1. No income. 2. Sure defeat. 3. Got lime light without doing anything.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 1:37 pmAt least at this age - If Ram Jethmalani feels that he is talented, he must use his talent for a national cause / common cause since nation and people are more valuable than name, money, power and popularity. By all means - he should not use his talent to protect Crookes. He should apply his knowledge to protect people and nation.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 1:24 pmArvind Kejriwal has now become a gentle Politician after levelling corruption charges against him by his closed colleague Kapil Mishra .He understood as how it is difficult to face corruption charges in Public.Before that he was carefree in attacking innocent and honest leaders of Congress/BJP with corruption charges.Let Senior members from Congress/BJP must withdraw defamation cases against him as he was not mature enough to level charges without evidence.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 12:44 pmIt is an open shut case with SC itself said so many things about BCCI. Everyone is aware of irregularities in DDCA with Jaitley as its chief. Shouldn't Jailey be blamed for it?Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 1:09 pmWhat is the relevance of your assertion with the points discussed in the article? And if you have evidences or knowledge of wrong doing then bring it to the fore - submit to the court. Don't idly bark like infamous AK.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 12:39 pm420 case by Ram J against AK for nonpayment of fees. Case against AK for lying. Defamation case against Ram by AK for not representing him in court and accusing him of lying.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 12:38 pmYugpurush Shrii Shrii Kejriwal jii, I would pay your legal fees of 2 Crores plus give you a Chandaa of 10 Crores. Come over to my House- Roop Mahal, Prem Gaallii, Kholli No-420.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 12:32 pmOh no! Kejriwal the honestest politician will become insolvent. Ram Jethmalani will no longer be god. The sky will fall on our heads. What are we going to do?Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 12:23 pmA trick to delay the proceedings by Arvind Kejriwal and Ram Jethmalani.Reply
