Ram Jethmalani quits as Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel in defamation case

Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani confirmed on Wednesday that he will not be representing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the criminal defamation suit filed against him by Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

“I have quit the case of Arvind Kejriwal. He should release letter which I sent to him,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The Delhi High Cour on Wednesday is set to begin hearing in the second defamation case filed by Jaitley. The union minister sought Rs 10 crore in additional damages after Jethmalani called him a “crook” during court proceedings in an earlier defamation case. The senior counsel contended that he did not use the objectionable word in his personal capacity, but on instructions from his client, Kejriwal. The charge was, however, refuted by the Delhi chief minister.

Jethmalani said he was quitting because Kejriwal lied about not instructing him. “Reason being he lied that he did not give me instructions, fact is he did,” Jethmaliani told ANI.

On the matter of his legals fee, Jethmalani said: “Fees nahi dega to koi baat nahi, main hazaaron logon ke liye free mein kaam karta hoon. (It’s alright if he doesn’t pay me the fees, I have worked for free for thousands of people.)”

Earlier, Jaitley filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and five of his party members Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai for accusing him of being involved in alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) chief.

