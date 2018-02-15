Rally in Delhi to demand ‘mother of nation’ status to cow

Spiritual guru Gopal Mani said he plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the the rally to raise the issue with him. Spiritual guru Gopal Mani said he plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the the rally to raise the issue with him.

A rally demanding ‘mother of the nation’ status to cow will be held at Ramleela Ground here on February 18, spiritual guru Gopal Mani said. The event planned by Bhartiya Gau Kranti Manch, will see participation of prominent leaders from political and social spheres.

“Unless cow is treated as mother and not as an animal, its slaughter will not stop in the country,” Mani told reporters.

Other demands like creating a separate ministry for cow protection, government purchase of cow dung and rehabilitation of old cows will be raised at the rally, he said.

“The cow is invaluable and as per a research, cow dung of 17 crore cows can meet the annual need of cooking gas and transportation fuel in the country,” he claimed.

BJP MP Subrmanian Swamy has also extended support to the demands, he said.

Mani said that he plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the the rally to raise the issue with him.

