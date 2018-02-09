Rally against sealing drive on Feb 15, traders to give roses to officials on Valentine’s Day

The civic bodies are conducting the sealing drive against commercial units, under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. (Express File Photo/Praveen Khanna) The civic bodies are conducting the sealing drive against commercial units, under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. (Express File Photo/Praveen Khanna)

Traders in the national capital on Valentine’s Day – February 14 – would present roses to officials demanding an ordinance by the Centre to end the sealing drive here.

This would be followed up by a mega rally against the drive at the Ramleela Maidan on February 15, traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said today.

Thousands of traders from across the city would participate in the rally, CAIT, general secretary, Praveen Khandelwal told reporters. “We will press for our demand for an ordinance by the Centre to end the sealing drive,” he said.

Khandelwal also said that traders would also give roses to civic agency officials under the ‘My Valentine-My Shop’ campaign on February 14.

The civic bodies are conducting the sealing drive against commercial units, under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, since December last year.

Scores of commercial units have been sealed and fines have been imposed on traders over violations of Delhi Master Plan 2021 and non-payment of conversion charges.

Khandelwal alleged that the sealing drive was going on in “violation” of the laws. “The so-called guilty are being punished without following the due process of the law,” he said.

The confederation will approach the Supreme Court against conducting of the sealing drive by the monitoring committee. A meeting with the Union Home minister Rajnath Singh is also planned, he said.

