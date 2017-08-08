Rakhi rush, broken down buses and a dead camel bring city to halt on rainy Monday

The city also witnessed massive traffic snarls as waterlogging was reported from several areas. (File Photo) The city also witnessed massive traffic snarls as waterlogging was reported from several areas. (File Photo)

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Monday after a short lull, with the rain gauges recording 29.66 mm till evening. While the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.4° Celsius, the minimum was 29° Celsius. The city also witnessed massive traffic snarls as waterlogging was reported from several areas, seven to eight buses “broke down”, while cabs plied on surge rates throughout the day. Besides the torrential downpour and the Rakhi rush, a dead camel near the Delhi Secretariat bus stop added to the chaos.

At noon, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted about a dead camel, which was moved soon after. DTC buses broke down at Dhaula Kuan to Delhi and Roshanara Road, while the breakdown of a car at Pitampura slowed traffic movement in these areas. A tree that had fallen in Rajouri Garden led to a traffic jam up till Kapashera; waterlogging in Bhajanpura and Vayusenabad led to vehicles moving at snail’s pace in the surrounding areas. Hence, the Metro was one of the best options for many, and on Monday till 8 pm, the ridership was 18.85 lakh.

“We got maximum distress calls between 11.30 am and 2 pm. The rains, as well as festivities, led to traffic. The worst hit areas were Vikas Marg, Shastri Park, Seemapuri Chowk, Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh. Akshardham and DND Flyway too were jammed. We had to take some officers out of the headquarters, and put them on the road to handle the situation today,” said Garima Bhatnagar, Joint CP (Traffic). According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, the city is expected to see rain for two more days. However, despite the heavy rains on Monday, Delhi has witnessed a below-normal monsoon so far with the deficit at around 22 per cent.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App