Rajouri Garden MLA files police complaint: Land meant only for Dyal Singh College

DAYS after Dyal Singh College’s Governing Body decided to rename Dyal Singh (Evening) College as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya once it is converted to a morning college, Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint against college authorities on charges of cheating and breach of trust.

Referring to a transfer deed dated June 22, 1978 — through which Dyal Singh College was transferred to Delhi University — Sirsa said, “The complaint has been filed at Lodhi Colony police station. As per the transfer deed, the property was given only for Dyal Singh College. The Governing Body has intentionally violated the resolution and deed.” Sirsa is also general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, which slammed the move Sunday.

A police officer at Lodhi Colony police station said, “We have received a complaint against governing body chairperson Amitabh Sinha and Dyal Singh College (Evening) Principal Pawan Kumar Sharma. The complaint alleges a ‘conspiracy’ with regard to changing the institution’s name.”

The complaint, which quotes Clause 12 of the transfer deed, states: “It has been decided by the university that the college, after its takeover… will continue to be known as Dyal Singh College.” Stating that the college was established by the Dyal Singh College Trust Society, started by Dyal Singh Majithia, Sirsa alleged that the 10,568 acres belongs to the Trust. “They claim this property will be divided into two parts, from where the two colleges will run. However, the land belongs to the Trust. A college under a different name cannot run from this property,” Sirsa said.

Former DSGMC chief Harvinder Singh Sarna said: “We appeal to the governing body not to do something which hurts our sentiments. We have no problems with the name Vande Mataram, but why can’t another college be given this name?”

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, "Vande Mataram is the national song, I find no reason to oppose this move. However, sentiments of the other side should also be taken into account."

