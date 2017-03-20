Rajouri Garden bypolls: We are making up for lack of leadership in the area, says Congress candidate

Meenakshi Chandela Meenakshi Chandela

Questioning the need for the bypolls, the Rajouri Garden Congress candidate Meenakshi Chandela highlighted her priorities for the area. “Why is there a need for this election? It is because AAP has forgotten all about the people who voted for them,” Chandela claimed. The Congress on Friday announced its candidate for the bypoll to the Rajouri Garden assembly constituency. Meenakshi Chandela, who has previously contested the seat against AAP’s Jarnail Singh in 2015, will be the party’s candidate again. Chendela’s father-in-law Dayanand Chandila has previously represented the constituency in the Delhi Assembly in 2008. Chandela had secured third place against Singh in 2015 with a little over 14,000 votes.

The seat was vacated by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh in January this year who resigned to contest against former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in the recently concluded elections.

“They used the word ‘aam aadmi’ and then dissociated themselves from the public,” she said. The Congress candidate stated that in the last two years, the MLA made no attempt to address issues in the area and held no public meetings. Chandela, 32, sitting councillor from Khyala in West Delhi has a shot at becoming the first and only Congress member in the current Delhi Assembly.

“We have been making up for the lack of leadership in the area. Our public interaction is 24/7 and will continue to be so,” she said. Chandela is pitched against AAP’s Hari Nagar vidhan sabha president Harjeet Singh.

The family has a long political history in the area. Her father-in-law Dayanand Chandela represented the constituency in the assembly and her husband Meghraj Chandela is a councillor from the neighbouring Vishnu Garden ward. Mother-in-law Dhantvanti Chandela has also been a two time councillor in the unified MCD.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Maken, while launching the election campaign in the area on Sunday, said Congress workers will make door-to-door visits to tell the voters in the constituency about the development done by the Congress in their constituency.

Maken has, himself represented the constituency in the Delhi Assembly three times before being elected Member of Parliament. Referring to the AAP as “power-hungry”, Maken said, “The people of Rajouri Garden elected AAP candidate Jarnail Singh as the MLA of the area, but he deserted the constituency to contest the Punjab Assembly election.”

