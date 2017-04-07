Rajouri garden bypolls: Residents wary as BJP woos voters

The Delhi BJP unit made party workers and residents of the Assembly constituency of Rajouri Garden an offer on Thursday: “Aap Rajouri Garden sambhal lijiye, hum MCD chunav dekhlenge,” said Manoj Tiwari, the BJP Delhi chief. Union Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the party’s campaign for the bypolls to be held on Sunday in the Sikh dominated west Delhi constituency after AAP legislator Jarnail Singh gave up the seat earlier this year to contest Punjab Assembly elections.

Before Naidu turned up on Thursday to address the small gathering of BJP workers and supporters at the Khayala Bus Stand No. 830, Tiwari introduced the BJP candidate for the bypoll Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa to the tunes of his campaign song “Bhajpa Dil main, Bhajpa Dilli main”.

Urging party workers and voters to choose the Lotus and vote generously, Tiwari repeatedly asked them to help Sirsa win the bypolls in return for a winning run in the MCD elections which will be held a little over two weeks after the bypoll. The sitting MCD councillor from Khayala is the Congress leader Meenakshi Chandela who is now in the fray for the bypoll for the Congress. “You vote us into power from Rajouri Garden and we promise we will sweep the MCD polls,” Tiwari said, flanked by leader of the House (BJP) in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Subhash Arya and other state level BJP leaders.

Local issues from Rajouri Garden found mention neither in Tiwari’s speech nor were they flagged by Naidu. Naidu took stage and said, “It is a local election I know, but there is not much to be said to vouch for Sirsa who is a well known leader. We need the BJP to win not only in state elections but in local elections as well so that benefits of our policies at the centre can seep to the lowest rung without leakages through other corrupt political parties.”

Vaunting PM Modi’s 3Ds – discipline, dynamism and decisiveness, Naidu took potshots at the Congress’ “words for the poor, deeds for the rich” and the AAP’s “infamy and bad name which it had earned in such little time”.

“After what the Congress did in 1984 to Sikhs, does it have the right to ask for votes?” Naidu said.

However, locals shook their heads over the little work MLAs and councillors had done for the area. “They develop areas like Tagore Garden and Punjabi Bagh where the rich live, but we come to their minds only when elections are around the corner,” Sukhdev Singh, a resident who attended the BJP meet, said.

Pointing to the Bust Stand No. 830, Sukhdev and other residents said roads and drains had been restored overnight a few days ago with the Municipal elections just around the corner. “Before now no work was done. A DJB pipeline took one year to be laid and the road to be repaired. Because of the work, the only bus which used to come to Khayala was diverted. We pay Rs 15 to travel to Raja Garden changing two modes of transport instead of buying a Rs 5 bus ticket,” said Pushpa Yadav, a factory worker.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now