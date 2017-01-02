Delhi confidential: Slow Start

Slow Start

If Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh thought that the Twitter Seva launched by his ministry last week would generate an instant response, he might have to wait a bit. Officials handling the project hardly had any work on the first day. All they received were four tweets, of which two were deleted by the users before the issues mentioned in them could be addressed. One of the tweets that was finally processed had praise for an IPS officer in the end, and redressal was required only in one case.

Political Potshots

Political commentators were not the only ones who were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New Year’s eve address, some bureaucrats took potshots at it too. IAS officer Alex Paul Menon, who during his tenure as Sukma collector was abducted by Maoists, was perhaps the most vocal. “Shifting goalposts is an old trend… Vanishing Playfields with Players is the new magical hit,” he tweeted, adding an emoticon with sealed lips.

Finally, The Finalists

The DoPT has finally wrapped up interviews for the post of Education Counsellor in Washington and sent a panel of finalists to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. This post, under the HRD Ministry, had been lying vacant for nearly three years while the number of Indian students studying in the US has been at an all-time high. On the panel are two high-profile bureaucrats who have been shortlisted for the post although they don’t meet the eligibility criteria, source said. The post requires two years’ experience in central services and an equal stint in any higher education department. A fly on the wall said that the two bureaucrats do not have the required experience but have made it to the panel by virtue of being part of the personal staff of two high-profile ministers in the Prime Minister’s Cabinet.

Changing With Chief

This year, the CBI will begin the hunt for a person to head its publicity wing as its PRO Devpreet Singh, who was appointed during Anil Sinha’s tenure, has been repatriated to the Indian Information Service, her parent cadre, on December 30. The appointment of the PRO in the CBI has been concurrent with that of its chief for the past few years, and according to the grapevine, acting CBI chief Rakesh Asthana would also like to have his aide appointed for the job.