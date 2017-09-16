Rajasthan gangster extended support: Behind Sonu’s arms cache, ‘contacts’ in three states

Sonu has been sent to police custody for seven days. Sonu has been sent to police custody for seven days.

A day after his arrest by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Satyawan Shehrawat alias Sonu Dariyapur, the capital’s most wanted criminal, told police that he sought help from Rajasthan’s wanted criminal Anand Pal Singh for “logistical support and procuring weapons”. Sonu said Singh also offered him shelter when he was on the run from the Delhi Police. Sonu has been sent to police custody for seven days.

Singh, who had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was shot dead in an encounter in northern Rajasthan’s Churu on June 24 by the state police.

Sources told The Indian Express that Sonu revealed he had bought a sophisticated 9 mm pistol from Singh, which he used to gun down Bhupender alias Monu Dariyapur and two others during the Miyanwali Nagar shootout on April 30.

Police recovered the pistol from his possession during his arrest and said the weapon can fire 15 rounds in one go. Over three dozen rounds had been fired at Monu.

Sonu told police he procured the other weapons used in the crime from contacts in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Police said his accomplice, Rajesh alias Rajje, a wanted criminal of Haryana, and gangster Manjeet Mahal, who is presently behind bars, also helped him get weapons.

About half a dozen firearms were used in the crime. Police are questioning Sonu to recover the rest, sources said.

Police added that the seven men roped in by Sonu to keep track of Monu’s movements carried firearms. After their arrests, the men told police that Sonu collected the weapons and fled. Police said that while he was on the run, Sonu visited Rajasthan to meet Singh. However, Singh was in hiding from the state police and could not help him.

Sources said Sonu had approached Singh through a local criminal in Delhi. Sonu told him how his cousin married his friend, Monu, against his wishes and that he wanted revenge. Singh, who carried sophisticated weapons such as AK-47s and foreign-made pistols, extended support, police said. Sonu paid Singh a “huge sum” but is yet to disclose the exact amount, police said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App