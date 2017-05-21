Latest News

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from scorching heat

The much-needed showers brought respite to the residents of the national Capital from the scorching heat.

New Delhi | Updated: May 21, 2017 6:10 pm
(Source: Express photo)

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Sunday evening bringing down the maximum temperature to 27-degree celsius. The much-needed pre-monsoon showers brought respite to the residents of the national Capital from the scorching heat.

The precipitation and humidity were recorded 67 per cent and 52 per cent respectively on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) had on Saturday forcasted rains and thunderstorm for Sunday.

