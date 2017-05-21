Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from scorching heat

The Meteorological Department (MeT) had on Saturday forcasted rains and thunderstorm for Sunday. (Source: Express photo) The Meteorological Department (MeT) had on Saturday forcasted rains and thunderstorm for Sunday. (Source: Express photo)

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Sunday evening bringing down the maximum temperature to 27-degree celsius. The much-needed pre-monsoon showers brought respite to the residents of the national Capital from the scorching heat.

The precipitation and humidity were recorded 67 per cent and 52 per cent respectively on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) had on Saturday forcasted rains and thunderstorm for Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now