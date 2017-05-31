Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings relief from heat

Rain lashed Delhi bringing respite for the residents of the national capital. (Source: Express photo) Rain lashed Delhi bringing respite for the residents of the national capital. (Source: Express photo)

Temperatures in Delhi-NCR slipped by a few notches after heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms lashed the region on Wednesday. The past few days have been pleasant with spells of showers on Sunday and Monday night as well. The cool weather has given the much-needed respite to people from the scorching heat.

The precipitation and humidity were recorded 41 per cent and 90 per cent respectively on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 39 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday.

Rain brings respite for Delhi residents: Visuals from RK Puram pic.twitter.com/yH0Pk5Oewq — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

The Meteorological Department (MeT) had forecast rains and thunderstorm in the region for Wednesday. More rains are expected later in the day, PTI reported a MeT department official as saying.

Parts of Chandigarh and Haryana also witnessed light to moderate rainfall bringing down the temperature by a few notches and bringing cheer to the farmers.

