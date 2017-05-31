Latest News

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings relief from heat

The rainfall in the past few days has brought down the mercury in the past few days giving the much needed respite from the uncomfortable heat to the residents.

Rain lashed Delhi bringing  respite for the residents of the national capital. (Source: Express photo)

Temperatures in Delhi-NCR slipped by a few notches after heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms lashed the region on Wednesday. The past few days have been pleasant with spells of showers on Sunday and Monday night as well. The cool weather has given the much-needed respite to people from the scorching heat.

The precipitation and humidity were recorded 41 per cent and 90 per cent respectively on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 39 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) had forecast rains and thunderstorm in the region for Wednesday. More rains are expected later in the day, PTI reported a MeT department official as saying.

Delhi rainfall, Delhi NCR rainfall, Delhi thunderstorm, delhi weather, (Source: Express photo)

 

Parts of Chandigarh and Haryana also witnessed light to moderate rainfall bringing down the temperature by a few notches and bringing cheer to the farmers.

 

