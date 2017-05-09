‘Railway policeman ignored murder accused’s confession’

An accused in the rape and murder of a 38-year-old woman in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala had confessed to his crime to a Railway Police personnel, but the latter did not believe him, police investigation has revealed. According to police, Devender Kumar alias Bablu was one of the four men who allegedly raped and murdered the woman on February 18. The woman, who was married, was with her paramour at the time. The man, too, was allegedly killed by the accused.

Following the crime, two of the men went to Vaishno Devi, while two others headed to Haridwar. On the way, Kumar, described by police as a drug addict, got scared that the other accused could kill him, police said. Pani-cked, he went to a Railway Police officer and confessed to his crime.

Police would not disclose which Railway Station he deboarded at. However, according to police, the Railway Police officer did not believe the accused as he “appeared to be in an inebriated state”. The accused then got back on the train.

This fact came to light during interrogation after Kumar was arrested on April 27. Police said they now plan to record the statement of the Railway Police personnel in order to build a “water-tight case against the accused”.

Delhi Police arrested three persons — Jasbir Dabas, Devender Kumar and Manjeet — affiliated to the Rajesh Bawania gang for allegedly raping the victim in front of her 23-year-old paramour and later strangling the duo.

Local police earlier suspected her death was the result of her extramarital affair, and had arrested the woman’s husband and a relative in the case.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik later suspended an inspector-rank officer and sent the SHO of Kanjhawala police station to district lines as punishment after ordering a vigilance probe into the case.

“Officers were shocked after Bablu informed them that he was sleeping in a train on his way to Haridwar, but got scared on hearing some noise and assumed that his associates had come to eliminate him. He told police that he got off at the next station and went directly to meet police personnel to confess his crime. However, the personnel did not take him seriously and thought he was in an inebriated condition,” sources said.

Delhi Police is likely to conduct DNA tests of the arrested persons, and match it against the vaginal swabs of the deceased woman, which had been earlier preserved for forensic examination.

