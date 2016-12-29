Rail and flight services affected in Delhi due to fog

As many as five international and nine domestic flights have been delayed, while one domestic flight has been cancelled due to poor visibility.(ANI Photo) As many as five international and nine domestic flights have been delayed, while one domestic flight has been cancelled due to poor visibility.(ANI Photo)

Delhi residents woke up to a chilly morning on Thursday, with a thick cover of fog enveloping the city due to a fall in temperature. The fog cover leader to a delay in flight services and several trains arriving in Delhi.

Watch What Else Is making News

As many as five international and nine domestic flights have been delayed, while one domestic flight has been cancelled due to poor visibility. At least 50 Delhi bound trains are running late and 13 have been rescheduled due to fog and other operational reasons.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day in the city. The maximum and minimum temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius and eight degrees Celsius respectively.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd