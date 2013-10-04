Raids on private parties no solution

What steps has the Delhi Police taken to prevent smuggling of drugs into the capital?

The Delhi Police has been regularly detecting and seizing drugs. We coordinate with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while cracking down on organised drug rackets.

We are going to crack down on foreign nationals peddling drugs in the city.

What is the Narcotics department of the Crime Branch doing to check the use of party drugs in pubs/parties?

Police action against use of drugs in private parties is a very sensitive issue and it would not be appropriate for police to conduct raids without specific inputs. If there is a tip-off,the narcotics cell conducts raids.

Which party drugs are popular in the city?

Cocaine,hashish,marijuana,ecstasy (MDMA) and ketamine are considered popular party drugs world over. LSD is not used commonly nowadays. Peddlers are also not interested in LSD as it is not an addictive drug.

Does drug abuse spur people to commit crimes?

There is no separate research or data available to buttress this perception.

