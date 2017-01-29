Radio-frequency ID system at Delhi entry points soon

The system will be put in place using the environment cess collected by SDMC on behalf of the government from trucks entering Delhi at these points. (Source: Manoj Kumar/File/Representational) The system will be put in place using the environment cess collected by SDMC on behalf of the government from trucks entering Delhi at these points. (Source: Manoj Kumar/File/Representational)

THE SOUTH Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the procedure to install Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) systems at Delhi’s 13 entry points, as advised by the Environment Pollution (prevention and control) Authority. The entry points are managed by the SDMC though its toll operators.

On Friday, the civic body passed the proposal to float a tender to set up RFID systems. It is likely to be in place by April. Rs 120 crore — from the Environment Compensation Charge or environment cess it collects on behalf of the government from trucks entering Delhi at these points — will be utilised for the project.

The Request for Proposal has been invited to design, build, develop, finance, operate, maintain and transfer the Integrated RFID-based toll management system at the entry points to the National Capital Territory.