Radiation therapy restores vision of three-year-old with eye cancer

On April 18, a three-year-old boy diagnosed with retinoblastoma — the most common childhood eye cancer — had his right eye surgically removed at AIIMS as the cancer was in an advanced stage. The cancer had also spread to his other eye. The boy was not responding to chemotherapy, putting him at risk of losing his vision.

However, doctors at AIIMS took a small disc, made from a radioactive element, and stitched it on to his eye, thereby saving his eyesight. The boy is the first patient to be treated using “plaque brachytherapy” facility for treatment of eye tumours at the Dr RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS. He is also the first patient to be treated through targeted radiation therapy in North India.

Retinoblastoma is the most common eye cancer reported in children in India. AIIMS, India’s top referral centre, receives as many as 300 children suffering from this cancer, which is more than the total cases reported in the US.

According to specialists at AIIMS, as many one-third of the children suffering from eye cancer have tumors in both eyes. However, with AIIMS starting plaque brachytherapy, a significant number of children suffering from eye cancer will not lose their vision.

“The purpose is to save the eye and arrest the cancer. This treatment is not available in North India. As AIIMS is a referral centre, children who could not receive treatment at other centres were referred here. This facility was urgently required to save the eyesight of children suffering from eye cancer,” said Professor Atul Kumar, Chief, RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS.

According to AIIMS officials, the centre had to take permission from The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board to start the facility. “Ruthenium isotope is being imported from Germany for the treatment. Local radiation is delivered to the eye with the help of a radioactive device that is stitched on top of the eye for a temporary period. The dosage and size of the disc is decided based on the stage the cancer is in,” Professor Bhavna Chawla, Ophthalmologist, AIIMS said.

“The advantage is that the isotope can be used multiple times. Most importantly, the treatment is effective for children who do not respond to chemotherapy and laser treatment. Also, in cases where one eye is lost due to surgery, this intervention can save vision,” Professor Chawla added.

She added that Cleveland Eye Clinic, USA, also played a “key role” in establishing this facility. “Professor Arun D Singh, Director, Ophthalmic Oncology, Cleveland Eye Clinic, USA, played a key role in supporting this initiative,” Professor Chawla said.

