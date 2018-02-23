Raahgiri set for Feb 25 relaunch in Gurgaon

Raahgiri was first held in Gurgaon in 2013, as part of which an area was cordoned off every Sunday to enable people to engage in various activities, including cycling, acrobatics and yoga. (Representational) Raahgiri was first held in Gurgaon in 2013, as part of which an area was cordoned off every Sunday to enable people to engage in various activities, including cycling, acrobatics and yoga. (Representational)

Raahgiri, the country’s first open street programme, will return to Gurgaon this Sunday, with the district administration saying it will be re-launched on February 25. The last session of Raahgiri was organised over four months ago. Raahgiri was first held in Gurgaon in 2013, as part of which an area was cordoned off every Sunday to enable people to engage in various activities, including cycling, acrobatics and yoga. However, the weekly ritual had to be called off last year owing to a dearth of funds. “A 4-kilometre loop around Galleria market and Vyapar Kendra will be blocked for motor vehicles and will be open for citizens to walk, cycle, play, dance, and claim their public space,” a district administration official said.

