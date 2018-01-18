Question leaked by three modules: ‘Teacher paid to help wife clear DSSSB exam’

Worried about his wife’s “poor preparation” for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exam, a 38-year-old MCD primary school teacher paid Rs 12 lakh to an ‘agent’ to help crack the paper. The teacher, Neeraj Kumar, is one of the 23 people chargesheeted by police in connection with the DSSSB paper leak.

The exam, held to select MCD primary school teachers, was held on October 29 last year. The paper was leaked by three different ‘modules’, the special investigation team of the Crime Branch has said in its chargesheet, filed at a Delhi court recently.

Police have so far unearthed only one module, and are still conducting raids to nab the rest of the accused, including a Delhi Police constable, to ascertain the modus operandi.

Delhi Police has chargesheeted 23 persons, but arrested 20, including a 52-year-old physical education teacher Virender Mathur.

Mathur used to be a state-level weightlifter and represented Delhi in the 68-kg category around 30 years ago.

“Those who have been chargesheeted but not arrested include two women, who appeared in two different examination centres, and one Nishant Maan, whose uncle and brother were murdered by a gang. Maan, who has been assigned a personal security officer, had also taken the exam,” police stated in its chargesheet. An officer said sending Maan to Tihar is not feasible.

According to the police chargesheet, Neeraj Kumar paid Virender Mathur alias Guruji since “the preparation of his wife for the exam was poor”. Mathur handed Kumar an electronic device hidden inside a locket, and told him how to use it. On the day of the exam, his wife wore the locket to the centre. Police said Mathur had got a job with a Delhi government school in 1994.

He was transferred on deputation to the department of education, from where he was sent to the sports branch of Chhatrasal Stadium in 2009. He was then posted at the Sports Complex in Prahladpur village as weightlifting coach.

Later, he was made the in-charge of the sports complex, but he also posed as an owner of a private detective agency. “Mathur told police that he had got the question keys from three different sources, including one Ajay Kumar Kashyap, a tutor who helped him get question keys with the help of Mukesh Kumar Meena, a principal posted with the government senior secondary school in Shalimar Bagh,” police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App