PWD inquiry into Delhi’s ‘tile scam’

Days after photographs and videos of labourers removing tiles from the ITO footover bridge surfaced, the Public Works Department (PWD) secretary has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The incident was raked up by BJP MP Maheish Girri, who has also written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the “brazenness of the government in wasting public money”.

In his letter to the L-G, Girri has said in the video, it could be clearly seen that the tiles were in perfect condition and needed no replacement.

PWD officials said that they would soon seek an explanation on the issue from the chief engineer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now