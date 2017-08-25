Putting up safety sign, man mowed down by speeding car in Delhi, two injured

The accident took place near Pandav Nagar area (Source: Google Maps) The accident took place near Pandav Nagar area (Source: Google Maps)

A man died while two persons sustained injuries after a speeding Fortuner car allegedly mowed them down in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday. Initial investigation has revealed that the victims were employed with a construction company. The deceased, identified as Jasvir Singh (28), was allegedly dragged by the car for around 100 metres after it hit him. The accused driver, instead of stopping his car, accelerated and managed to escape from the spot. Hunt is on to nab him, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Singh worked as a safety officer with a construction firm — that has been handed a contract by the NHAI for construction on NH-24. He was supervising the installation of a safety board when the accident took place, police said. “Singh was standing near their car and was directing his subordinates when suddenly a Fortuner, that was coming from Nizamuddin Dargah side and heading towards Ghaziabad, hit Singh and two other labourers – Deepak and Keshav,” said a police officer.

Keshav, an eyewitness in the case, told police that the Fortuner hit Singh and he was sandwiched between his own car and that of the errant driver. “The errant driver did not stop driving, and Singh was dragged for 100 metres. The impact was such that his leg was severed, which was later found on the side of the road,” the officer said, adding that passersby informed police about the incident. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where Singh was declared brought dead. Deepak and Keshav sustained minor injuries and were discharged on Thursday afternoon. “On the basis of Keshav’s complaint, police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304-A (death caused due to negligence) at Pandav Nagar police station,” the officer said.

According to police, Singh hailed from Agra and is survived by his parents, wife, a brother and a three-month-old baby. “We are trying to identify the vehicle that caused his death. There were no streetlights on the stretch and eyewitnesses are not sure about the colour of the vehicle. It is suspected to be white in colour,” the officer added. Police are looking for CCTV footage on the stretch between Nizamuddin and Ghaziabad to ascertain the vehicle number.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Bypass Road behind Rajghat in central Delhi. The body was lying on the road for close to an hour before the police were informed. The victim’s was completely crushed by a heavy vehicle, hence it has been difficult to identify, police said. There were no identity cards found with the deceased that could help the police ascertain his identity. Police have questioned the locals but no clues have been found so far. It is suspected that the deceased could have been a helper on some vehicle, and had probably fallen off while he was asleep and was then run over, police said.

