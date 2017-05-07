Put seat details online: Court to MCD schools

Following a plea that the three municipal corporations have failed to provide a mechanism to inform prospective students about available educational opportunities and details of procedures to be followed during admission, the Delhi High Court recently issued a slew of measures to the civic bodies and all primary schools run or recognised by them.

The directions include putting in public domain all information pertaining to availability of seats, the admission process and its completion and vacancies because of seats remaining unfilled during admission or due to students leaving the schools. It also asked for details of the grievance redressal mechanism in schools.

Education activist Anurag Kundu and three other petitioners, who filed the plea in court, claimed the corporations were resorting to excuses to block information on their websites.

The petitioners also said the corporations had granted recognition to 1,003 private primary schools without making any effort to regulate their affairs such as monitoring admission, attendance and completion of elementary education by every child. This contravened the provisions of the Delhi School of Education Act, 1973 and Right to Children of Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the plea said.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra said all primary schools — whether recognised or being run by the corporations — have to forward a complete list of vacancies in all classes till December 31 to the respective corporation. The number of vacancies in the lowest class, along with the specified categories of students to be granted admission, if any, should also be provided, the court said.

The schools also have to submit all details of the admission procedure, forms to be filled, documents to be furnished and the methodology to be followed during admissions, the bench said.

“The schools must also provide the complete information, with regard to the updated grievance redressal mechanism, on or before February 1 (each year),” the bench added. After completion of admission, schools have to inform the corporations about details of filled and vacant seats on or before April 1.

