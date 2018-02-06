Put sealing information online to check extortion, Delhi Assembly tells MCDs

The special inquiry committee of the Delhi Assembly asked the three MCD commissioners to publish information pertaining to properties sealed by them on their website, to prevent “any possibility of extortion from shopkeepers” under the guise of legitimate sealing.

The committee, chaired by AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur, is probing the sealing of various markets in the capital. Sources said that on Monday, the three commissioners were asked to provide a “complete list of all properties sealed between December 23 and January 15”. This, the source explained, came after “some properties were sealed without any specific directions from the SC-appointed monitoring committee”.

“When asked, the commissioners said that initially the committee would meet the MCD team and the police and then they would be instructed as to which market to seal. But there have been instances, since then, where this hasn’t been followed. The MCD wasn’t able to provide satisfactory answers as to the manner in which they were being directed,” the source said.

The committee had asked the MCD to provide relevant information regarding the 351 roads for commercial or mixed land use. “MCD commissioners have assured the committee that information on the 351 roads will reach Delhi’s Urban Development Department by Wednesday,” the source said. The next meeting of the special committee is on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Monday castigated civic authorities for “keeping their eyes closed” and waiting for disaster to happen, questioning the DDA on its proposals to change the city’s Master Plan 2021. The bench directed the DDA to file an affidavit within two weeks, indicating the changes it proposes in Master Plan 2021.

