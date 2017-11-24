Put online the complaints on unauthorised constructions: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court. Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the authorities, including municipal bodies, to put online the details of status of complaints received by them regarding unauthorised constructions in the national capital.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said it was of the view that many of the grievances relating to illegal constructions could be addressed by the authorities through a proper mechanism.

It suggested putting on their websites various details like the date of receipt of complaint, action taken on it, reasons of delay, non-implementation of orders passed thereof, details of new incumbent officers.

The bench issued the direction while hearing a PIL alleging inaction by authorities on complaints made about unauthorised and illegal construction over some drains here.

The petitioner also sought direction against the officials of municipal corporations for not taking action on the complaints.

The court said prima facie, the petition appears to have substance as it raised the grievance of encroachment and unauthorised construction and such complaints must be addressed on priority.

It asked the authorities, including the municipal bodies to filed their status report on the plea and listed the matter for March 16 next year.

The counsel for north MCD informed the court that they already have a similar software in place, after which the bench asked the corporation to take steps for deciding the format for placing the data on the website.

