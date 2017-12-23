Top News

Purse of top cop’s wife stolen in Delhi Metro

Preeti Vajpayee, wife of DIG S M S Vajpayee, resident of Sector 52 here, boarded the Metro last night from Pragati Maidan and got down at Noida City Centre, police said

By: PTI | Noida | Updated: December 23, 2017 6:09 pm
Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro top cop's wife purse stolen, Delhi Metro, Metro DG's Wife Purse Stolen, Purse Stolen, Delhi News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Preeti Vajpayee, wife of DIG S M S Vajpayee, resident of Sector 52 here, boarded the Metro last night from Pragati Maidan and got down at Noida City Centre, police said (File) 
Top News

A purse belonging to a Deputy Inspector General’s wife was stolen when she was travelling in the Metro, police said Saturday. Preeti Vajpayee, wife of DIG S M S Vajpayee, resident of Sector 52 here, boarded the Metro last night from Pragati Maidan and got down at Noida City Centre, they added.

Soon after deboarding, she realised that her purse was missing, police officials said, adding that it contained Rs 1800 in cash, an ATM card and other documents. In separate incidents, four motorcycles and a dumper truck were reportedly stolen yesterday and cases registered at various police police stations here, officials said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. Parambir Hanjra Singh
    Dec 23, 2017 at 6:54 pm
    It never happens in Singapore police are not vigilant here moreover people misbehave in metro they don’t use but misuse metro by sitting on floor, sitting on reserved seats using the lift meant for des utes, in Singapore police fines heavily
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 23: Latest News