Purse of top cop’s wife stolen in Delhi Metro

A purse belonging to a Deputy Inspector General’s wife was stolen when she was travelling in the Metro, police said Saturday. Preeti Vajpayee, wife of DIG S M S Vajpayee, resident of Sector 52 here, boarded the Metro last night from Pragati Maidan and got down at Noida City Centre, they added.

Soon after deboarding, she realised that her purse was missing, police officials said, adding that it contained Rs 1800 in cash, an ATM card and other documents. In separate incidents, four motorcycles and a dumper truck were reportedly stolen yesterday and cases registered at various police police stations here, officials said.

