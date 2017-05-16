Punjabi Bagh flyover accident: One more succumbs to injuries, death toll reaches four

The car that fell off an overbridge in Punjabi Bagh area in Delhi (PTI photo) The car that fell off an overbridge in Punjabi Bagh area in Delhi (PTI photo)

One person, who was injured in the car accident in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Monday, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported, taking the death toll to four. The identity of the deceased is not known yet. The accident occurred around 8 am Monday, when a car carrying seven students rammed into a flyover and fell 25 feet below near the railway tracks in Punjabi Bagh area. According to police, the seven persons were on their way to Narela to appear for an examination. “All the seven occupants of the car are students of Delhi School of Professional Studies and Research (DSPSR) in Rohini Sector 25 and were going to Narela to sit for their second semester examination,” DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said.

Three people who died Monday in the accident were identified as Ritu Singh (18), Sanchit Chhabra (19) and Rajat (22). The four other passengers, identified as Garima Gupta, Raja Rastogi, Pranav Malik and Rishabh Malwi, were critically injured and were admitted at different hospitals in the city. According to police officials, Rajat was driving the car at the time of the accident. “They all left from Rajat’s house in east Punjabi Bagh,” Kumar said.

According to eye witnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was speeding towards Azadpur and rammed into the flyover railing, which broke. The witnesses further added that the car turned turtle after crashing down near the railway tracks. One person was thrown out of the car during the fall, they said.

