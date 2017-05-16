Punjabi Bagh accident: Families agree to donate eyes of two deceased victims

The car that fell off an overbridge in Punjabi Bagh area in Delhi (PTI photo) The car that fell off an overbridge in Punjabi Bagh area in Delhi (PTI photo)

The families of the two youngsters who lost their lives in a car accident near Punjabi Bagh on Monday, have decided to donate their eyes. Quoting police officials, news agency PTI reported that the families of Sanchit Chhabra (19) and Ritu Singh (18), who died on the spot, have decided to donate their eyes. Both Chhabra and Singh died when the car in which they were travelling in rammed a flyover railing and fell 25 feet below near the railway tracks in Punjabi Bagh area. According to the police, the seven passengers in the car were on their way to Narela to appear for an examination.

Along with Sanchit and Ritu, Rajat (22) , who was driving the car, was also killed in the accident. The other injured victims, Garima Gupta, Raja Rastogi, Pranav Malik and Rishabh Malwi, were admitted at different hospitals in the city. On Tuesday, the death toll in the accident rose to four after one of the victims succumbed to injuries.

Sanchit’s father, Raj Kumar Chhabra said that if the thought had struck him earlier he would have donated all his organs. “By the time an NGO approached us with request for donation, only eyes of my son were usable. We agreed to donate his eyes without a second thought. My son was a helpful and friendly boy. Even in his death, he will be helping people,” Raj Kumar told The Hindustan Times.

He further told the newspaper that it makes him feel better that at least two other people will be able to see the world through his son’s eyes.

Ritu’s father, Malkhan Singh said he instantly agreed to donate her daughter’s eyes. “Most people are unaware of the contribution they can make to the world even after the loss of their dear ones. My heart feels lighter on thinking about the contribution my daughter has made even in her death,” Singh told The HT.

