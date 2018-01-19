Punjab and Haryana High court allows Ryan Pinto to travel abroad

Pinto had been earlier restricted by the court from leaving the country without its permission. (File) Pinto had been earlier restricted by the court from leaving the country without its permission. (File)

Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday allowed the CEO of a prominent chain of schools, Ryan Augustine Pinto, to travel outside India between January 19 and February 9. Pinto had been earlier restricted by the court from leaving the country without its permission. The restriction had been put as a bail condition in the murder of a Class II student at the Bhondsi branch of the school. The student was murdered on campus on September 8 and the case is currently being investigated by the CBI. A student of the same school has been arrested by the CBI for the murder.

“The travel permission has been granted. We have offered to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore and two properties, which are in the name of Ryan, as sureties,” said advocate Arshdeep Cheema, the counsel representing the Pinto family before the High Court.

In his plea, Ryan had said that he has been invited by a private company to participate in a meeting with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai, on February 1. The meeting will be held for evaluating venue options and a date for the conference on ‘The Impacts of Technology in Education’. He has said he also needs to visit the US for the purpose. The HC, while granting the interim protection to Ryan, had said he shall not leave the country without court’s permission.

