Public witnesses a rare commodity, says Delhi court

A Delhi court, while hearing an appeal, observed that independent public witnesses are “a rare commodity” as no one wants to join a probe, either because of fear or due to inconvenience of attending court hearings. The court’s observation came while quashing a magisterial court’s order, which had acquitted a couple found in possession of illicit liquor in 2014 under the Delhi Excise Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjiv Jain directed the magisterial court to hear the matter afresh by allowing the prosecution to examine all vital witnesses. The magisterial court had allowed the prosecution to depose only one witness, constable Nirlekh, after which it declined deposition of more witnesses citing “glaring lapses” in the prosecution theory.

The sessions court also noted that the trial court had acquitted the couple of the offences after it found that the DD entry regarding the seizure was not placed on record; that no sincere efforts were made to invite public witnesses; and no action was initiated against witnesses who refused to join the probe.

The sessions court said, “The possibility and availability of a public witness for joining the investigation is a fanciful myth… No one is ready to join the police investigation either because of fear of the accused or because of inconvenience in attending court hearings.”

