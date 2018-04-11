Public Hearing: Men and women who pick up your garbage have something to say

At the public hearing, Tuesday. (Express Photo) At the public hearing, Tuesday. (Express Photo)

From toilets and safe drinking water to pensions and anganwadis — more than 100 waste pickers who work across hazardous landfills such as Ghazipur and Bhalswa Dairy, and dhalaos across the city gathered at Indian Social Institute in Lodhi Road on Tuesday for a public hearing, demanding basic amenities.

Organised by Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, the meeting was attended by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who “promised four mobile health vans to communities in her constituency.” While officials from the three civic bodies were present, the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders gave it a miss. The Indian Express spoke to waste pickers about what they need — and deserve:

Manwara Begum (46), Netaji Nagar

There should be health camps, especially for waste pickers, near their settlements. We don’t have access to masks and gloves, and often get injured sorting through garbage such as medical waste and e-waste. The government should issue us health cards and ensure that we get tetanus shots every six months.

Babli (38), Bhalswa Dairy

There is only one public toilet in our jhuggi and everyone queues up early morning onwards. We end up defecating in the open because we have to feed the children, send them to school, cook and then reach the landfill for work. A lot of men lurk around the lone toilet, using drugs, they harass us. At night, we have to gather four-five women to use the toilet. Our area needs more toilets.

Mohd Nazeer (68), Netaji Nagar

I’ve been a waste picker in the capital for decades. There should be a pension for waste pickers, since we pick up everyone’s garbage, segregate it, recycle it. Older waste pickers line up outside Jama Masjid and Nizamuddin Dargah for food. I am here to ask officials to let us know about provisions for pension for us.

Khatoon (35), Vishwanath Puri, Bhalswa Dairy

There are two anganwadis in the area but both are often shut, and the food is inedible. I have to take two of my five children to Bhalswa landfill, and that is hazardous to their health. If I leave them alone at home, I am constantly worried about their safety. The government should set up a proper anganwadi, so that we can leave our children there and they can also learn something.



Jharna Begum (24) Vivekanand Camp, Chanakyapuri

The water in the area is very dirty, and we can’t drink it or bathe in it. A tanker comes daily but the other locals don’t let us use that water because they say we are dirty, we are kabaadiwalas. I buy 20 litres water for

Rs 55 daily. We, too, deserve clean water.

Saira Bano (32), Swami Shraddhanand Colony, Bhalswa Dairy

During monsoon, all the drain water enters our homes and poses a serious health risk. There are mosquitoes everywhere. There are not enough public toilets, so we are forced to defecate in the open. I have breathing problems, and my husband has already suffered two heart attacks.

