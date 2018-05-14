Public being misled: Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on CCTV ‘delay’

Delhi LG Anil Baijal Delhi LG Anil Baijal

A day after CM Arvind Kejriwal had accused L-G Anil Baijal of delaying the installation of CCTVs across the capital, the L-G’s office wrote to him stating that it was “unfortunate” that the public was being “misled” on the issue “repeatedly and deliberately”.

An exchange of letters between L-G Anil Baijal and Kejriwal underscored the political tension between the two, with the CM stating that all MLAs would arrive at the former’s office on Monday afternoon to discuss the issue.

A committee, formed on Baijal’s orders, was to come up with a standard operating procedure for installation of the cameras and look into privacy concerns. “It is unfortunate that… the general public and the media are being misled that the office of L-G is delaying installation of CCTV cameras. This is far from true,” a statement from the L-G office, quoting Baijal’s letter, said.

As per the statement, Baijal said while the government has been talking about installation of CCTVs for the last three years without much concrete progress, more than 2 lakh cameras have already been installed in the city by other agencies but without an SOP.

“Unregulated mushrooming of CCTVs does not lead to any effective outcome for security… and it may encroach upon privacy of individuals,” he said.

Kejriwal, in his letter to Baijal Sunday, said, “I am compelled to state… that contents of your letter are misleading. You have stated that you have not stopped the CCTV cameras project. A simple question that arises is then why did you set up this panel? Obviously, it has been done to create hurdles for the elected government.”

Citing the example of NDMC, he asked why panels had not been set up by other agencies: “When the Delhi government wants to install cameras, you have set up this committee, arbitrarily bypassing the elected government.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress Sunday took out a candlelight protest march to the CM’s residence, seeking his resignation over the CCTV project.

