Public apology more appropriate than money in defamation cases: Delhi HC

Public apology in defamation matters is a more appropriate relief than monetary damages, the Delhi High Court has said. The court said compensation in monetary damages can never set the record straight or restore the damaged reputation caused by a libelous news report.

“I may also record that in my opinion the harm done by defamation to the reputation of a person, a direction to issue a public apology or a direction to correct the errors, if any, particularly in defamation arising out of libel by media, appears to be a more appropriate relief than a relief of monetary damages,” a bench of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said.

The court’s verdict came as it decideda nearly 20-year-old defamation suit filed by Tosiba Appliances against Japanese company Toshiba, a magazine and an advocate.

In 1997, the magazine had published an article on the business of counterfeiting well-known brands and the lawyer was shown standing next to a few products.

Though the court rejected the plaint, but directed the magazine to publish a clarification within six weeks.

